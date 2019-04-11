https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Burroughs-Askren-to-face-off-in-charity-13759157.php
Burroughs, Askren to face off in charity wrestling match
NEW YORK (AP) — Five-time world champion Jordan Burroughs will wrestle mixed martial arts star Ben Askren in a charity match next month.
Burroughs and Askren, a 2008 Olympic wrestler, will face off for the first time in Madison Square Garden on May 6 to headline the 10th annual "Grapple at the Garden" event to support inner city wrestling.
Burroughs won the 74-kilogram world title in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017 in addition to an Olympic gold medal seven years ago in London.
Askren, a former two-time national champion for the University of Missouri, has won his first 19 MMA matches — most recently at UFC 235 in March.
View Comments