Butler leads Holy Cross past Sacred Heart 93-81

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Austin Butler scored 26 points and Holy Cross opened the season by shooting 56 percent from the floor as the Crusaders turned back Sacred Heart 93-81 on Tuesday night.

Butler hit 10 of 13 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and reserve Patrick Benzan added 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting as Holy Cross sank 35 of 63 shots. Caleb Green hit half of his 10 shots and scored 13, while Matt Faw tossed in 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Sean Hoehn paced the Pioneers with 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Koreem Ozier hit 9 of 16 shots and scored 23. Sacred Heart knocked down 31 of 46 shots from the floor (67 percent), but got off 17 fewer shots than the Crusaders.

Holy Cross had a 33-15 edge in points off turnovers and the Crusaders bench outscored their counterparts 29-8.

The Crusaders hit 6 of 11 from long range in the first half to take a 51-30 lead at intermission.