CCSU tops St. Francis (PA) 30-14 in defensive battle

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Jacob Dolegala threw for two touchdowns, Aaron Dawson ran for two scores and Central Connecticut State beat St. Francis (Pa.) 30-14 on Saturday.

Dawson ran it in from the 4 and hit Arthur Gilmore on a 47-yard TD pass for a 21-7 Blue Devils' halftime lead after both defenses forced three punts, and CCSU forced a fumble.

Dolegala, 5 for 14 for 153 yards passing with an interception, connected with Drew Jean-Guillaume for an 86-yard TD in the third and DJ Exilhomme's interception led to Dawson second TD, a 3-yard run in the fourth.

Dawson gained 90 yards on 19 carries for the Blue Devils (6-4, 4-1 Northeast Conference), who held the Red Flash to 86 yards rushing and 238 total yards.

Bear Fenimore, 11 of 34 for 152 yards passing, hit Kamron Lewis on a 2-yard TD pass and Lewis scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth for St. Francis (4-6, 2-3). Lewis had 109 yards on seven catches. Fenimore was called for a safety after intentionally grounding the ball in the end zone with 31 seconds left.