CSU Bakersfield tops Seattle 83-71 in WAC opener

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Damiyne Durham hit four 3-pointers on his way to 20 points and Jarkel Joiner scored 16 to power Cal State Bakersfield to an 83-71 victory over Seattle University in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.

Durham sank 7 of his 12 shots, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds and three steals for the Roadrunners (9-5). Freshman Darrin Person Jr. finished with 10 points for CSU Bakersfield. The Roadrunners hit just 8 of 22 (36 percent) from 3-point range, but they shot 52.5 percent from the floor by hitting 24 of 39 from inside the arc.

Delante Jones and Terrell Brown scored 18 apiece to pace the Redhawks (12-4), who came in having won nine of their last 10 games. Brown added 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Myles Carter added 12 points and eight boards. Seattle shot 39 percent from the field but hit 23 of 27 free throws (85 percent).

CSU Bakersfield raced out to a 37-27 lead at halftime and led by at least 12 points throughout the second half.