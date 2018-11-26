Calgary Stampeders win Grey Cup, beating Ottawa 27-16

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Terry Williams helped the Calgary Stampeders end their Grey Cup misery.

Williams had a Grey Cup-record 97-yard punt return for a touchdown and Calgary beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 on Sunday night after falling short the previous two years in the Canadian Football League title game.

Calgary lost 39-33 in overtime to Ottawa in 2016, and dropping a 27-24 decision to Toronto last year.

Bo Levi Mitchell — the CFL's most outstanding player this season after throwing a league-best 35 TD passes — was the game MVP. He was 14 of 21 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns, but also had two interceptions.

Stampeders receiver Lemar Durant was selected the outstanding Canadian after making four catches for 30 yards and a TD and adding a 22-yard run.

Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris was 8 of 17 passes for 132 yards with a touchdown and interception.