Canadiens-Maple Leafs Sums

Montreal 0 0 0—0 Toronto 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Nylander 15 (Gardiner), 16:01 (pp). Penalties_Galchenyuk, MTL, (closing hand on the puck), 14:32.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Kapanen 6 (McElhinney, Dermott), 3:00. 3, Toronto, Kadri 28 (Rielly, Marner), 19:31 (pp). Penalties_Alzner, MTL, (holding), 8:13; McCarron, MTL, (high sticking), 18:36.

Third Period_4, Toronto, Johnsson 1 (Hyman, Carrick), 15:27. Penalties_Deslauriers, MTL, (slashing), 7:22; Bozak, TOR, (tripping), 7:37.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-9-13_33. Toronto 13-26-10_49.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Toronto 2 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Lindgren 4-8-2 (49 shots-45 saves). Toronto, McElhinney 10-4-1 (33-33).

A_19,364 (18,819). T_2:32.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Steve Miller.