Capitals-Canadiens Sums
Updated 10:48 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018
|Washington
|3 1 2—6
|Montreal
|1 1 2—4
First Period_1, Montreal, Galchenyuk 17 (de la Rose), 8:35. 2, Washington, Kuznetsov 22 (Backstrom, Carlson), 11:11 (pp). 3, Washington, Wilson 12 (Backstrom), 14:49. 4, Washington, Wilson 13 (Backstrom, Burakovsky), 18:11. Penalties_Shaw, MTL, (high sticking), 10:35.
Second Period_5, Washington, Beagle 7 (Orlov, Chiasson), 4:52. 6, Montreal, Hudon 9 (Shaw, Benn), 19:58. Penalties_Scherbak, MTL, (hooking), 2:25; Wilson, WSH, (holding), 14:49.
Third Period_7, Washington, Kuznetsov 23 (Backstrom, Carlson), 1:10 (pp). 8, Washington, Oshie 17 (Jerabek, Burakovsky), 4:52. 9, Montreal, Hudon 10 (Reilly, Shaw), 9:28. 10, Montreal, Gallagher 28 (Drouin, Petry), 18:03 (pp). Penalties_Drouin, MTL, (hooking), 1:00; Wilson, WSH, (high sticking), 5:19; Ovechkin, WSH, (slashing), 17:05.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-10-10_30. Montreal 9-5-7_21.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 3; Montreal 1 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 13-9-3 (21 shots-17 saves). Montreal, Price 15-24-6 (30-24).
A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:37.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Matt MacPherson.