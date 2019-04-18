Carrasco K's 12, Indians sweep Mariners with 1-0 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Carrasco rebounded from one of his worst starts with 12 strikeouts, Jake Bauers hit a solo homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Carrasco (2-2) pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, dominating as the Indians handed Seattle its sixth straight loss. The right-hander struck out the side three times and only allowed one baserunner to reach third base. The 12 strikeouts were the most for Carrasco since striking out 14 last September against Toronto. He walked two.

It was a drastic turnaround after his last start, when Carrasco got just two outs, allowing six hits and six earned runs against Kansas City. It was the shortest outing of his career that wasn't cut short by injury.

The Mariners ended their 20-game home run streak, a record to open a season. Seattle appeared to make it to 21 games in the third, when Ryon Healy hit a line drive down the left field line that was initially ruled a homer. It was overturned to a foul ball via replay, and Healy struck out.

Seattle's only hits were doubles by Mallex Smith and Domingo Santana and a single by Edwin Encarnación. Santana reached third base with two outs in the sixth after a wild pitch but was stranded there as Jay Bruce struck out for a third time.

Nick Wittgren pitched the final two innings for his first career save.

Seattle's Erik Swanson surpassed the expectations of manager Scott Servais in his first big league start. Servais was hopeful of getting five innings out of Swanson (0-1) in his first big league start, but the rookie nearly matched Carrasco.

Swanson allowed two hits over six innings, struck out five and didn't walk a batter. Bauers was the only Cleveland hitter to solve Swanson, with a single in the second and his second home run of the season on a 3-2 pitch in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said shortstop Francisco Lindor successfully completed his second rehab game Wednesday for Triple-A Columbus and has one more scheduled for Thursday. The team plans to drive Lindor from Louisville, Kentucky, to Cleveland to have his calf strain re-evaluated after Thursday's game. ... Francona insisted 1B Carlos Santana take the day off Wednesday. He said Santana has a tight hamstring and could use the two days of rest he'll get because of the Indians' day off Thursday.

Mariners: Mitch Haniger, the major league leader in extra-base hits, was a late scratch from the lineup due to a fever from a sinus infection.

UP NEXT

Indians: After a day off Thursday, the Indians return home, where RHP Corey Kluber (1-2, 6.16) is scheduled to start against Atlanta. Kluber is trying to rebound after giving up two home runs, five walks and six runs in 2 2/3 innings in his last start, against Kansas City.

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (1-1, 4.38) will try to build on the momentum he gained in his first quality start of the season when Seattle opens a four-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

