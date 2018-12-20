Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) slams a dunk during the first quarter of a basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) slams a dunk during the first quarter of a basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

Photo: Charles Krupa, AP