Chargers LB Denzel Perryman out for season with knee injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Perryman injured the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during the first quarter of Sunday's 20-6 win against Oakland.

Perryman, who has started every game at inside linebacker this season, was second on the Chargers with 51 tackles going into the Oakland game. He was drafted in the second round in 2015 and is in the final year of his contract.

Hayes Pullard and Kyle Emanuel, who both saw 16 snaps against Oakland, are in the mix to move into Perryman's starting spot. Los Angeles (7-2), which has won six straight, hosts Denver this week.

