Chargers re-sign WR Geremy Davis to 1-year contract

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed wide receiver Geremy Davis to a one-year contract.

Davis, who will be going into his fifth season, has contributed mostly on special teams.

Davis' signing on Tuesday marks the fifth free agent that Los Angeles has retained. He was a sixth-round selection by the New York Giants in 2015 before the Chargers signed him off the Giants' practice squad in 2016. He has appeared in 19 games over the past three seasons.

