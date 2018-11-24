Chiefs' Hill fined $10K by NFL for peace sign gesture

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was fined $10,026 by the NFL on Saturday for taunting after he flashed a peace sign at the end of a touchdown catch.

Hill was running into the end zone during a 73-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 54-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Monday night when he turned back at a pursuing defender and raised two fingers at him — a gesture he has done previously without being fined. He was assessed a 15-yard penalty for taunting.

Hill was penalized but not fined last week when he jumped into the stands after a touchdown and started operating a television camera.

Chiefs safety Eric Murray was docked $26,739 for unnecessary roughness during the opening drive of the game.

Denver safety Justin Simmons was fined $53,482 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver in the Broncos' 23-22 win over the Chargers last Sunday.

The Chargers' Jeff Richards was docked $26,739 for unnecessary roughness on a hit during a kickoff return. Los Angeles teammate Derwin James has to pay $10,026 for a facemask penalty.

Jacksonville's Calais Campbell was fined $20,054 for roughing the passer after his hit on Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger in the Jaguars' 20-16 loss. The penalty wiped out an interception by Myles Jack.

Campbell wrote on Twitter that he was "shocked by the call and even more shocked by the fine!" He added that he planned to appeal the league's decision.

Jaguars teammates Yannick Ngakoue and Telvin Smith were each fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness calls.

The Giants' Olivier Vernon was docked $20,054 for his roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Minnesota's Harrison Smith has to pay $10,026 for his hit that injured Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who went to ground at the end of a run and hurt his right shoulder. Trubisky missed the Bears' next game on Thanksgiving Day against Detroit.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was docked $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he tossed a ball at an opponent.

Among others fined $10,026 by the league Saturday: Indianapolis' George Odum (unnecessary roughness), Cincinnati's Dre' Kirkpatrick (unsportsmanlike conduct) and Green Bay's Bashaud Breeland (unnecessary roughness).

