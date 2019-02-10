Childs leads BYU over Pacific 69-59

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Brigham Young to a 69-59 win over Pacific on Saturday night.

Connor Harding had 13 points for Brigham Young (16-10, 8-3 West Coast Conference). TJ Haws added seven assists.

Roberto Gallinat had 15 points for the Tigers (13-13, 3-8). Anthony Townes added 13 rebounds. Jahlil Tripp had 10 rebounds.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Brigham Young defeated Pacific 90-87 on Jan. 3. Brigham Young matches up against San Diego on the road on Thursday. Pacific matches up against Santa Clara on the road next Saturday.

___

___

