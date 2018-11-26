Class 4A Texas high school playoff scores, pairings
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I
Area
Hereford 57, Big Spring 13
Canyon 35, Seminole 21
Decatur 41, Andrews 28
WF Hirschi 55, San Angelo Lake View 23
Regional
Hereford (8-4) vs. Canyon (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Amarillo's Bivins Stadium
Decatur (6-6) vs. WF Hirschi (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Graham
Region II
Area
Waco La Vega 68, Melissa 21
Paris 35, Kennedale 17
Argyle 52, China Spring 14
Celina 31, Stephenville 21
Regional
Waco La Vega (10-2) vs. Paris (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Frisco's Ford Center
Argyle (12-0) vs. Celina (7-4), time TBD Friday, Denton's Collins Complex
Region III
Area
Midlothian Heritage 49, Navasota 9
Carthage 46, Huffman Hargrave 0
Van 49, Splendora 14
Henderson 41, Lumberton 0
Regional
Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Carthage (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frisco's Ford Center
Van (10-2) vs. Henderson (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Whitehouse
Region IV
Area
Sealy 56, Boerne 28
Liberty Hill 56, Gonzales 28
La Vernia 28, Lampasas 21
La Feria 49, Needville 34
Regional
Sealy (12-0) vs. Liberty Hill (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bastrop
La Vernia (11-1) vs. La Feria (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Midland Greenwood 49, Vernon 0
Iowa Park 41, Levelland 28
Lubbock Estacado 46, Graham 30
Glen Rose 64, Dalhart 40
Regional
Midland Greenwood (10-2) vs. Iowa Park (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock's Lowrey Field
Lubbock Estacado (9-3) vs. Glen Rose (10-1), 8 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University
Region II
Area
Gilmer 24, Fairfield 14
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 24, Waco Connally 6
Pittsburg 36, Rusk 21
Lorena 51, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 43
Regional
Gilmer (6-6) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium
Pittsburg (9-3) vs. Lorena (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Royse City
Region III
Area
Jasper 13, Bellville 0
West Orange-Stark 21, Sweeny 3
Silsbee 56, Wharton 14
Giddings 21, Liberty 13
Regional
Jasper (12-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (8-4), TBD
Silsbee (8-4) vs. Giddings (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, New Caney
Region IV
Area
Cuero 56, Rio Hondo 0
CC West Oso 62, Llano 31
Rockport-Fulton 42, Crystal City 8
Geronimo Navarro 35, Raymondville 27
Regional
Cuero (11-1) vs. CC West Oso (8-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Heroes Stadium
Rockport-Fulton (8-4) vs. Geronimo Navarro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium