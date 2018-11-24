Class 5A Texas high school playoff scores, pairings
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I
Area
NRH Birdville 49, Abilene Cooper 14
Grapevine 47, Amarillo Caprock 28
Lubbock Coronado 41, Azle 34
Denton Ryan (11-0) vs. EP Del Valle (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Midland's Grande Stadium
Regional
NRH Birdville (11-1) vs. Grapevine (10-2), 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Frisco's Ford Center
Lubbock Coronado (10-2) vs. Denton Ryan-EP Del Valle winner, TBD
Region II
Area
Mansfield Timberview 45, Magnolia West 28
Dallas Highland Park (11-0) vs. College Station (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco ISD Stadium
Tyler (8-2) vs. Lancaster (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Lufkin (10-1) vs. Frisco Lone Star (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco's McLane Stadium
Regional
Mansfield Timberview (7-5) vs. Dallas Highland Park-College Station winner, TBD
Tyler-Lancaster winner vs. Lufkin-Frisco Lone Star winner, TBD
Region III
Area
Georgetown 35, New Caney 32
Alvin Shadow Creek 21, Cedar Park 14
Hutto 28, Angleton 21
Richmond Foster 42, Manor 28
Regional
Georgetown (9-3) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (12-0), 1 p.m. Dec. 1, Bryan's Green Stadium
Hutto (11-0) vs. Richmond Foster (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Waller
Region IV
Area
SA Wagner 56, CC Ray 17
CC Flour Bluff 35, SA Southwest 21
CC Memorial 58, San Antonio Harlan 21
Mission Memorial 48, San Antonio Veterans Memorial 23
Regional
SA Wagner (11-1) vs. CC Flour Bluff (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome
CC Memorial (12-0) vs. Mission Memorial (11-1), 8 p.m. Dec. 1, San Antonio's Alamodome
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Canyon Randall 38, EP Parkland 28
WF Rider 41, EP Andress 10
Lubbock Cooper 45, EP Austin 0
Justin Northwest 48, EP Burges 14
Regional
Canyon Randall (6-6) vs. WF Rider (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Childress
Lubbock Cooper (12-0) vs. Justin Northwest (10-2), 4 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University
Region II
Area
Aledo 62, Lucas Lovejoy 28
Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Frisco 16
Frisco Reedy 52, Midlothian 29
Burleson Centennial 28, Corsicana 20
Regional
Aledo (12-0) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (11-0), TBD
Frisco Reedy (12-0) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1), TBD
Region III
Area
Marshall 63, Nederland 24
Huntsville 34, Manvel 10
Fort Bend Marshall 49, A&M Consolidated 31
Port Neches-Groves 50, Lindale 28
Regional
Marshall (10-2) vs. Huntsville (11-1), 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Frisco's Ford Center
Fort Bend Marshall (12-0) vs. Port Neches-Groves (9-3), TBD
Region IV
Area
Leander Glenn (7-4) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-3), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Bastrop
Kerrville Tivy (10-1) vs. SA Southside (9-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium
CC Calallen 63, SA Alamo Heights 35, OT
Brenham 42, Mission Sharyland 35, 2OT
Regional
Leander Glenn-Port Lavaca Calhoun winner vs. Kerrville Tivy-SA Southside winner, TBD
CC Calallen (11-1) vs. Brenham (8-4), TBD