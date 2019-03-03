Clyburn scores 21 to carry UNLV past Boise St. 85-81 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kris Clyburn had 21 points as UNLV edged past Boise State 85-81 in overtime on Saturday night.

Amauri Hardy had 16 points and 11 rebounds for UNLV (16-13, 10-7 Mountain West Conference). Joel Ntambwe added 14 points. Noah Robotham had 13 points and nine assists for the home team.

Derrick Alston had 21 points for the Broncos (11-18, 6-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Justinian Jessup added 18 points. Alex Hobbs had 15 points.

The Runnin' Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. UNLV defeated Boise State 83-72 on Feb. 6. UNLV finishes out the regular season against Colorado State on the road next Saturday. Boise State matches up against New Mexico on the road on Wednesday.

