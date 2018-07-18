Coastal Division teams lead off ACC media days in Charlotte





Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Atlantic Coast Conference opens its preseason media days Wednesday, July 18, 2018 with a focus on the Coastal Division. less FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Atlantic ... more Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against the North Carolina in Atlanta. The Atlantic Coast Conference opens its preseason media days Wednesday, July 18, 2018 with a focus on the Coastal Division. less FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against the North Carolina in Atlanta. The Atlantic Coast Conference ... more Photo: John Bazemore, AP Coastal Division teams lead off ACC media days in Charlotte 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference opens its preseason media days Wednesday with a focus on the Coastal Division.

The division hasn't had a repeat champion since 2011. This time, Miami is trying to hang onto that top spot after Mark Richt's Hurricanes had their first 10-win season since 2003.

The Coastal also features two of the longest-tenured coaches in the league, with Duke's David Cutcliffe and Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson entering their 11th seasons.

Four of the seven division teams — Miami, Virginia Tech, Duke and Virginia — played in bowl games last year. North Carolina finished last in an injury-riddled three win season, which came just two seasons after the Tar Heels won 11 games and claimed the Coastal crown.

The two-day session concludes Thursday with the Atlantic Division teams.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25