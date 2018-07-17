College Football Playoff hires Big Sky commissioner as COO

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The College Football Playoff has hired Big Sky Commissioner Andrea Williams to be its chief operating officer.

Williams has led the Big Sky for the past two years. She has also been a member of the College Football Playoff's advisory committee and stadium operations team.

Williams replaces Michael Kelly, who left the CFP last month to become athletic director at South Florida. Williams' primary duties will be managing the CFP national championship game and affiliated events, and site selection for future title games.

Williams worked at the Big Ten for 16 years, including 10 as associate commissioner and director of the football championship game, along with the men's and women's basketball tournaments. She also spent two years with the NCAA, serving as director of the Division I women's basketball championship.

___

