Collier leads No. 1 UConn to easy win over Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Katie Lou Samuelson scored 20 points and top-ranked UConn beat Saint Louis 98-42 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (8-0) have won 123 consecutive regular season games. Crystal Dangerfield added 18 points, and Christyn Williams had 17.

Myia Clark led Saint Louis (4-5) with 18 points.

UConn rolled to a 15-2 lead and never looked back. Samuelson propelled the early outburst with a pair of 3-pointers, and Collier had a short jumper. Williams hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go in the first quarter to push the lead to 23-8.

Collier grew up in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Missouri, and requested over 300 tickets for family and friends. She recorded her sixth double-double in eight games.

NIGHT OFF

UConn guard Megan Walker did not play due to the flu.

BIG PICTURE

Connecticut: The Huskies will go through a stretch of four successive road games beginning Dec. 19 in Oklahoma and ending Jan. 6 at Houston.

St. Louis: All 20 of the Billikens' first-half points came from freshmen. St. Louis played the third of four straight home games.

UP NEXT

Connecticut: Will host Seton Hall on Saturday.

St. Louis: Will host Missouri on Sunday

