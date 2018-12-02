Cornelius scores 26, No. 21 Miami women top Buffs 73-58

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Laura Cornelius hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points, Beatrice Mompremier added 15 and No. 21 Miami handed Colorado its first loss 73-58 on Sunday.

Cornelius hit a jumper in the final minute of the first half to give the Hurricanes (7-2) at 31-29 lead. The Buffaloes (6-1) took a one-point lead early in the third quarter before Cornelius hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run that proved to be the separation Miami needed.

With the opening basket of the third quarter, Colorado pulled within 51-44 but got no closer.

Cornelius was 8 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 6 behind the arc and made all six of her free throws. The Hurricanes went 8 of 16 from distance and shot 53 percent overall.

Peanut Tuitele led Colorado with 15 points and Alexis Robinson added 13 to surpass 1,000 for her career. Kennedy Leonard had 13 assists.