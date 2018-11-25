Costello throws 5 touchdowns to lead Stanford over UCLA

Stanford wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside (19) makes a touchdown catch over UCLA defensive back Colin Samuel (10) and defensive back Adarius Pickett (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Costello threw for 344 yards and career high five touchdowns leading Stanford to a 49-42 victory over UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

The Cardinal, who have won 11 straight over the Bruins, trailed 42-41 midway through the fourth quarter when the junior threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Osiris St. Brown. Bryce Love ran it in for the two-point conversion to put them up by a touchdown.

UCLA (3-9, 3-6) drove to the Stanford 43 with under a minute remaining before turning it over on downs.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside — who had seven receptions for 196 yards — caught three touchdowns. He has 14, which ties the school's single-season record first set by James Lofton in 1978. Trenton Irvin (seven receptions, 103 yards) also had a touchdown while Love rushed for 85 yards on 22 carries with a TD for the Cardinal (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12).

UCLA's Wilton Speight was 29 of 47 for 466 yards and an interception and one rushing touchdown in his final collegiate game. Tight end Caleb Wilson was his main target with nine receptions for 184 yards.

Joshua Kelley rushed for 55 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns and Martell Irby had 47 yards and a score.

UCLA trailed 41-27 with 5:24 remaining on a Arcega-Whiteside TD from Costello before beginning its rally. UCLA got its first safety since 2012 when Martin Andrus tackled Love in the end zone. On the free kick, Darnay Holmes returned it 93 yards to bring the Bruins within 41-36 with 2:09 left in the third.

After a Stanford punt, the Bruins took a one-point lead on a 13-play, 90-yard drive, culminating in a Speight keeper from a yard out.

SPARSE CROWD

The game drew only 38,391 to the Rose Bowl, which marks the lowest UCLA home crowd since 1997 when 38,165 saw the Bruins face Oregon State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal had allowed only one touchdown in the third quarter this season until Saturday, when they allowed two touchdowns and a safety.

UCLA: Chip Kelly will be looking to upgrade his defense after the Bruins allowed 40 or more points in four games this season. UCLA lost its first five games but showed some signs of improvement over the second half.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Faces Cal in Berkley next Saturday after wildfires postponed the Nov. 17 game.

UCLA: Opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at Cincinnati.