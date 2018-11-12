Dallas 3 10 0 14—27
Philadelphia 0 3 10 7—20
First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 25, 6:59.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 31, 3:41.

Phi_FG J.Elliott 56, 1:33.

Dal_Prescott 1 run (Maher kick), :19.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG J.Elliott 26, 9:36.

Phi_Ertz 15 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 2:08.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 7 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 11:42.

Phi_Ertz 1 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 7:27.

Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 3:19.

A_69,696.

___

Dal Phi
First downs 23 23
Total Net Yards 410 421
Rushes-yards 28-171 16-71
Passing 239 350
Punt Returns 1-0 2-11
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-93
Interceptions Ret. 1-28 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-36-0 32-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-31 2-10
Punts 4-40.8 2-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-37 0-0
Time of Possession 33:22 26:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, E.Elliott 19-151, Prescott 6-9, R.Smith 2-8, Heath 1-3. Philadelphia, Adams 7-47, Clement 5-13, Wentz 2-7, Smallwood 2-4.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 26-36-0-270. Philadelphia, Wentz 32-44-1-360.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 6-75, E.Elliott 6-36, Beasley 4-37, Swaim 3-13, Hurns 2-40, Gallup 2-34, Schultz 2-21, R.Smith 1-14. Philadelphia, Ertz 14-145, Agholor 5-83, Jeffery 4-48, Matthews 3-40, Smallwood 3-30, Tate 2-19, Clement 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 42.