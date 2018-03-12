Cowboys re-sign defensive lineman Brian Price

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed defensive tackle Brian Price, an exclusive rights free agent.

Price, who signed Monday, played in the first eight games for the Cowboys last season before going on injured reserve with a knee injury sustained against Kansas City. The 23-year-old had eight tackles and three quarterback pressures.

Dallas claimed Price off waivers from Green Bay in September, looking for depth on the defensive line after dumping Cedric Thornton. Price signed as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2016.

