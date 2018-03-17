Crew, Philadelphia Union play to scoreless draw

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Columbus played the Philadelphia Union to a scoreless draw on Saturday to extend the Crew's unbeaten regular-season streak to 13 matches.

Most of the scoring opportunities for Columbus (2-0-1) came from Gyasi Zardes. He ran to Federico Higuain's back-heel pass in the 27th minute but Zardes' breakaway shot sailed wide. Zardes also had a good chance in the 51st minute on a header and came up empty on another one-on-one opportunity in the 64th.

Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen and Philadelphia's Andre Blake each made three saves.

Czech playmaker Borek Dockal made his first start for the Union (1-0-1) and CJ Sapong, who set the single-season scoring record last season for Philadelphia, signed a new contract with the club earlier in the week.

The first scoreless game of the season in the MLS snapped Philadelphia's four-game home winning streak.