Crew score 3 late goals, salvage 3-3 draw with Toronto FC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federico Higuain converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to cap a thrilling comeback by Columbus to rally from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 3-3 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Higuain drove a corner kick to the center of the box and Gyasi Zardes leaped high to head it past Alexander Bono for the Crew's first goal in the 67th minute and Alex Crognale scored his first professional goal by driving home a carom after a Columbus free kick in the 81st.

Columbus now is unbeaten in its last eight games and its franchise record streak of not allowing a goal reached more than 500 minutes before Victor Vazquez got the Reds the lead on a 17th minute penalty, then pushed a pass across the goal mouth to find an open Tosaint Ricketts for a goal in the 38th minute to make it 2-0 heading into intermission.

Sebastian Giovinco made it 3-0 in the 57th minute.