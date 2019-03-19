https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Cubs-6-Mariners-4-13701452.php
Cubs 6, Mariners 4
|Seattle
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ti.Polo dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Ngron ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Young 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ada.Law 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Frley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kelenic lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Lewis rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|R.Court 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Brynt 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|T.Lopes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Mchin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Wlton 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Schwrbr lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Au.Nola c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C.Burks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Zmm III 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Davis c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mriscal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|I.Mller cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brnstin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ia.Happ cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rederer cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Darvish sp
|2
|0
|1
|1
|P.Evans 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|Seattle
|010
|101
|001—4
|Chicago
|013
|010
|01x—6
E_Zammarelli III 2 (2), Evans (1). DP_Seattle 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Lewis (1), Miller (1), Davis (3), Heyward 2 (2), Happ (3). 3B_Hoerner (2). HR_Lewis (1), Walton (1), Roederer (1). SB_Negron (1), Miller (3), Contreras (1). CS_Polo (1). SF_Nola (1), Schwarber (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Crismatt L, 0-1
|3
|7
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Leyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mills
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Walker
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Darvish W, 2-0
|4 2-3
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Edwards Jr. H, 1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Montgomery H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carasiti H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chatwood H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach S, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Crismatt (Bryant), Mills (Contreras), Edwards Jr. (Nola).
PB_Contreras.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:54. A_13,576
View Comments