Damon Bailey elected to National High School Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former basketball star Damon Bailey headlines a 12-member group that will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in June.

Bailey finished his prep career as Indiana's all-time scoring leader and helped attract a crowd of 41,046 to the 1990 state championship game. That is still a national record.

Bailey burst onto the scene in eighth grade when Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight started attending his games. Bailey eventually went on to star for the Hoosiers and scored 1,741 points — sixth all-time— before going into private business and coaching.

Other inductees include former Include former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks, former Major League Baseball star and manager Dusty Baker, former women's basketball star Seimone Augustus.

The ceremony will be held June 30 in Indianapolis.