Davenport, No. 22 Marquette women beat Michigan 85-74

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Erika Davenport scored 21 points and Allazia Blockton had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists to help No. 22 Marquette beat Michigan 85-74 on Sunday night.

Davenport was 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds and Blockton hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Amani Wilborn and Danielle King scored 12 points apiece and Natasha Hiedeman had 11 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks for Marquette (6-1).

Hiedeman hit back-to-back 3s — the first of which gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good at 13-12 — during a 16-2 run that made it 24-14 with three minutes left in the first quarter. Blockton scored four points and King and Lauren Van Kleunen hit 3-pointers 27 seconds apart during that stretch. Naz Hillmon answered with a layup to trim Michigan's deficit to eight points, but Davenport made two layups and Wilborn added a third to make it 30-16 early in the second quarter and Marquette led by double figures the rest of the way.

Hillmon, Priscilla Smeenge and Nicole Munger had 12 points apiece for Michigan and Hallie Thome scored 11.