Davies to join Europe's Solheim Cup team as vice-captain

LONDON (AP) — British golfer Laura Davies will be one of Europe's three vice-captains next year at the Solheim Cup.

Europe captain Catriona Matthew chose Davies to join vice-captains Suzann Pettersen and Kathryn Imrie for the competition at the Gleneagles course in Scotland in September.

Davies played for Europe in a record 12 Solheim Cups from its inception in 1990 through to 2011, with Europe winning on four occasions.

Matthew says in a statement it was a "no brainer" to pick Davies because of her experience and "the players that will be in the team have such respect for her that if any of them need a question answered, they will listen to Laura."

Davies has previously said she wouldn't be interested in serving as Solheim Cup captain.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports