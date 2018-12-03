DePaul makes 18 3-pointers in 102-88 win over Temple

CHICAGO (AP) — Ashton Millender scored 23 points, including seven of DePaul's 18 3-pointers, to lead the No. 20 Blue Demons past Temple 102-88 Monday for the Owls' fifth straight loss.

Rebekah Dahlman had 16 points and Chante Stonewall added 15 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (5-3). Mia Davis had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Alliya Butts added 23 points for Temple (2-5).

The game was played in the afternoon as part of a field trip for elementary schoolchildren

The Blue Demons attempted 44 shots from behind the arc. They entered the game leading the nation in 3-pointers made and attempted. They made 22 against Savannah State this season. Millender went 7 of 13 3-pointers and Lexi Held hit all three she took.

Temple finished 13 of 29 from long range, with Davis hitting 4 of 5.

DePaul led 49-36 at halftime. The Blue Demons outrebounded the Owls 46-33 and had 11 steals.