Deer killed in SE Minnesota hotspot tests positive for CWD

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A deer killed on the opening weekend of the archery season in southeastern Minnesota has tested positive for chronic wasting disease .

The Department of Natural Resources says a hunter took the buck about 1 mile east of Preston, in the center of the region's CWD management zone, where 18 deer have tested positive for the fatal brain disease since fall of 2016.

Wildlife research manager Lou Cornicelli (korn-ih-SEL'-lee) says the discovery highlights the importance of disease surveillance efforts.

Sampling is mandatory in the disease management zone , which is deer permit area 603.

The DNR has partnered with the Bluffland Whitetails Association to provide a tent in Preston where hunters can quarter their deer and dispose of the remains so they can take their venison home before test results come back.