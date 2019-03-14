Devils-Oilers Sums

New Jersey 2 3 1—6 Edmonton 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Agostino 5 (Greene, Rooney), 7:34. 2, Edmonton, Gagner 5 (Khaira, Benning), 9:37. 3, Edmonton, Chiasson 20 (Klefbom, McDavid), 14:22 (pp). 4, New Jersey, Zajac 17 (Severson), 19:41 (pp). Penalties_Lucic, EDM, Major (fighting), 3:09; Gabriel, NJ, Major (fighting), 3:09; White, NJ, (holding), 5:30; Stafford, NJ, (tripping), 12:30; Chiasson, EDM, (slashing), 19:08.

Second Period_5, New Jersey, Severson 11 (Stafford, Carrick), 6:23 (pp). 6, New Jersey, Quenneville 1 (Butcher, Gabriel), 12:49. 7, New Jersey, Rooney 5 (Agostino, Palmieri), 16:32. 8, Edmonton, Benning 4 (Sekera, McDavid), 19:19. Penalties_Klefbom, EDM, (holding stick), 5:16; Gabriel, NJ, (cross checking), 16:42; Russell, EDM, (slashing), 16:42; Nurse, EDM, (roughing), 18:00; Severson, NJ, (interference), 19:12.

Third Period_9, New Jersey, Coleman 21 (Greene), 12:06 (sh). Penalties_Butcher, NJ, (delay of game), 11:39; Coleman, NJ, (cross checking), 13:33; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (slashing), 19:04.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 9-13-13_35. Edmonton 13-8-18_39.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 2 of 4; Edmonton 1 of 5.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 5-10-3 (39 shots-36 saves). Edmonton, Stolarz 4-4-3 (17-15), Koskinen 21-16-4 (18-14).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:37.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Matt MacPherson.