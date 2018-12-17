Devils goalie Cory Schneider goes on injured reserve

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have placed goaltender Cory Schneider on injured reserve with an abdominal strain.

The Devils announced the injury Monday and recalled goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from Binghamton (AHL).

Schneider, who lost his starting job to Keith Kinkaid last season, has struggled this season after offseason surgery on left hip in May. He has a 0-5-1 record with a 4.29 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage.

Schneider was lifted in his last start Friday after giving up three goals on seven shots in less than 10 minutes against Vegas. The 32-year-old goalie is working under a seven-year $42 million contract signed in 2014.