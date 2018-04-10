Diamondbacks 2, Giants 1

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 0 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 3 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 1 1 1 McCtchn rf 4 0 1 0 Pollock cf 3 0 0 1 Posey c 3 0 2 0 Owings rf 4 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 1 2 0 Marrero 3b 3 0 0 0 Pence lf 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 1 0 Blanco cf 3 0 0 1 Godley p 2 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 1 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 R.Gomez p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 30 1 5 1

Arizona 200 000 000—2 San Francisco 000 000 010—1

DP_Arizona 2. LOB_Arizona 3, San Francisco 2. 2B_B.Crawford (1). 3B_Goldschmidt (1). CS_Owings (1). SF_Pollock (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Godley W,2-0 7 4 0 0 0 9 Hirano H,3 1 1 1 1 0 1 Bradley S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 San Francisco Holland L,0-2 6 2 2 2 1 8 Gomez 2 3 0 0 0 2 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:33. A_36,997 (41,915).