New York Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Rsrio ss 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson lf-cf 4 1 2 0
D.Smith lf-1b 5 2 2 1 K.Marte cf-2b 5 1 1 1
P.Alnso 1b 4 0 2 1 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 1
Lagares pr-cf 1 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 5 2 2 2
Cnforto rf 5 1 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 5 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 3 1 1 2 I.Vrgas 2b 4 0 2 0
Gomez cf-lf 5 1 1 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Hchvrri 2b 4 0 1 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Nido c 4 0 1 1 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 K.Cron ph 1 1 1 0
Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 A.Avila c 4 0 1 0
deGrom p 3 0 0 0 Greinke p 1 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Godley p 0 0 0 0
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Lcastro ph-lf 1 1 1 1
W.Ramos c 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 5 9 5 Totals 38 6 11 5
New York 100 300 010 00—5
Arizona 000 000 140 01—6

E_Hechavarria (2), Nido (2). DP_New York 1, Arizona 2. LOB_New York 4, Arizona 8. 2B_P.Alonso (12), A.Jones (15), K.Cron (4), Ahmed (18). HR_D.Smith (3), T.Frazier (4), A.Jones (12). SB_Locastro (5). SF_E.Escobar (3). S_Ahmed (1), Godley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom 6 2-3 5 1 1 1 7
Familia H,8 2-3 2 3 3 0 1
Gsellman BS,4 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Gagnon 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Diaz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Bashlor L,0-3 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Arizona
Greinke 4 7 4 4 1 2
Godley 4 2 1 1 0 3
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hirano W,2-3 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Familia (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:42. A_34,888 (48,519).