Diane carries CSU Northridge past UC Davis 81-76 in OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamine Diane had 35 points and 11 rebounds, and Terrell Gomez scored 11 of his 20 points in overtime as Cal State Northridge beat UC Davis 81-76 on Saturday night.

Gomez opened the extra period with consecutive 3s as the Matadors outscored UC Davis 17-12. Diane had six points in overtime.

Rodney Henderson Jr. added 15 points for Cal State Northridge (11-17, 5-7 Big West Conference) which broke its four-game losing streak.

Stefan Gonzalez scored a career-high 23 points and had nine rebounds to lead UC Davis (10-16, 6-6). Joe Mooney and Matt Neufeld had 15 points apiece.

Siler Schneider converted a 3-point play for UC Davis to tie it at 64 with 21 seconds left. Darius Brown II missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Matadors to force overtime.

The Matadors leveled the season series against the Aggies with the win. UC Davis defeated Cal State Northridge 76-59 on Feb. 13. Cal State Northridge plays UC Riverside at home on Wednesday. UC Davis plays UC Irvine at home on Thursday.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com