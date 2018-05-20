Diggins-Smith, Cambage lead Wings past Dream, 101-78

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skyler Diggins-Smith scored 25 points, and Liz Cambage had 21 points, nine rebounds and four blocks to help the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 101-78 on Sunday.

Christmas-Kelly finished with 15 points, hitting 11 of 14 free throws, and 10 rebounds, Kaela Davis also scored 15 points, and Kayla Thornton added 13 for the Wings (1-1).

Christmas-Kelly hit two free throws hit two free throws cap a 9-2 spurt that made it 33-26 midway through the second quarter and Diggins-Smith converted a 3-point play with 1:38 left in the first half pushed the lead to 17. Dallas outscored the Dream 37-15 in the quarter and led by double figures throughout the second half.

Angel McCoughtry, who sat out last season to rest, had 13 points. She was one of five players to score in double figures for Atlanta (0-1) and hit a jumper early in the fourth quarter to become the 18th player in league history with at least 5,000 career points. The four-time WNBA All-Star is 10 points behind Taj McWilliams-Franklin's 5,013 for 17th on the career list.