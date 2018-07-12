https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-4-Padres-2-13068404.php
Dodgers 4, Padres 2
|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Tylor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Jnkwski cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toles ph-lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Hghes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vllneva 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Utley ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lcchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|010—4
|San Diego
|100
|000
|100—2
E_Galvis (4), Villanueva (11). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 4. 2B_K.Hernandez (7), Bellinger (21), Utley (8), Asuaje (5), Hedges (6). HR_Villanueva (18).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Maeda W,6-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Alexander H,11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson H,3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Floro H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen S,25-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|Lucchesi L,4-5
|4
|6
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Maton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stammen
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hughes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maton pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_Lucchesi.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:18. A_26,448 (42,445).
