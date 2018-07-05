https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-6-Pirates-4-13050241.php
Dodgers 6, Pirates 4
|Pittsburgh
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Muncy 2b-1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|E.Diaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b-cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Freese 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moroff 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rich.Rd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hill p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Bell ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Glasnow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sntna p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edw.Prd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|020—4
|Los Angeles
|103
|020
|00x—6
DP_Pittsburgh 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_S.Marte (14), Mercer (19), Bellinger (16), Grandal (13). HR_G.Polanco (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Holmes L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Rodriguez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Glasnow
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Santana
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smoker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|Hill W,2-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Hudson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Paredes
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Jansen S,23-25
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Glasnow pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Glasnow (Turner). WP_Holmes, Rodriguez 2.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:23. A_53,139 (56,000).
