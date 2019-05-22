Dodgers 7, Rays 3

Los Angeles Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Beaty dh 1 0 0 0 Meadows dh 5 0 2 1 Freese dh-dh 3 1 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 1 1 Muncy 1b 4 2 1 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 2 1 Av.Grci rf 3 0 2 0 Bllnger rf 3 1 1 0 d'Arnud c 3 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 2 1 1 Krmaier ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Seager ss 5 1 2 1 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Tylor lf 3 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 4 1 1 0 Pderson ph-lf 2 0 2 2 Heredia cf 3 1 2 0 Verdugo cf 5 0 1 0 Kratz c 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 4 0 1 1 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 Totals 38 7 12 6 Totals 36 3 10 3

Los Angeles 101 100 301—7 Tampa Bay 000 000 300—3

E_Av.Garcia (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Freese (5), J.Turner (6), Pederson (2), Pham (5), Av.Garcia (8), Kiermaier (7), Heredia (4). SB_Muncy (3), Seager (1). SF_J.Turner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Kershaw W,4-0 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 8 Baez 0 1 1 1 0 0 Alexander 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Floro H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Wood L,1-1 2 2 1 0 1 3 Beeks 4 2-3 8 5 5 2 4 Roe 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Kolarek 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0

P.Baez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Beeks.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:10. A_15,862 (25,025).