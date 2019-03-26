https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-8-Angels-7-13716277.php
Dodgers 8, Angels 7
|Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|C.Pello rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ed.Rios 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Marsh cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Sager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Bour dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Rncon pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Walsh ph
|1
|0
|1
|3
|M.Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pjols 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Downs 2b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M.Thiss pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Czart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|K.Smith c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Estevez pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Ro.Pena c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Fltcher 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M.Beaty lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|D.Frese dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|W.Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Wong ph
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Bo.Way lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|501—8
|Los Angeles
|111
|000
|004—7
E_Smith (4). 2B_Verdugo 2 (6), Taylor (0), Calhoun (5), Walsh (5), Smith (4). HR_Calhoun (2). SB_Fletcher (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Maeda
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Alexander
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimm W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Salow
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Garcia H,
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Curry S, 4-5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Allen
|BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buttrey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Garcia H,
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bedrosian H,
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson H,
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bard L, 0-2 BS, 0-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Pena
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Ball
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Kaelin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Sheffield (Puello), Bard (Rios).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ben May.
T_3:58. A_32,029
View Comments