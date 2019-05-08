Dodgers 9, Braves 0

Atlanta Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 K.Hrnan cf 4 0 0 1 Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 5 3 4 6 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 5 1 2 0 Acn Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Freese 1b 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 3 1 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 3 0 1 0 Muncy 2b 4 1 2 2 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 Ru.Mrtn c 3 1 0 0 Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 2 2 0 Fried p 0 0 0 0 Ryu p 3 0 1 0 Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 33 9 11 9

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 Los Angeles 310 010 04x—9

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Donaldson (10), Bellinger (8). HR_J.Turner 3 (4). SF_K.Hernandez (2). S_Ryu (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Fried L,4-2 1 4 4 4 1 1 Tomlin 4 2 1 1 1 1 Dayton 1 2 0 0 0 0 Winkler 1 1 0 0 0 2 Blevins 1 2 4 4 1 1 Los Angeles Ryu W,4-1 9 4 0 0 0 6

Fried pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd

HBP_by Blevins (Martin). WP_Fried 2.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:42. A_47,337 (56,000).