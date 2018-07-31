Dodgers place Ross Stripling on DL with toe inflammation





Photo: John Bazemore, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling works in the fourth inning of a baseball game against Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling works in the fourth inning of a baseball game against Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: John Bazemore, AP Image 2 of 2 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling (68) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 29, 2018 in Atlanta. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling (68) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 29, 2018 in Atlanta. Photo: John Bazemore, AP Dodgers place Ross Stripling on DL with toe inflammation 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have placed All-Star right-hander Ross Stripling on the 10-day disabled list with right first toe inflammation.

Los Angeles announced the move Monday. The team also recalled left-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Stripling has been on a downturn since before the All-Star break. He has a 4.73 ERA over five July starts, giving up six of his 15 home runs this season in that span. He also allowed back-to-back homers in the All-Star Game and took the loss for the NL.

The move gets the Dodgers back to five starters after opening the second half with six. Stripling is 8-3 with a 2.68 ERA and earned his All-Star spot after moving to the rotation in early May.

LA manager Dave Roberts anticipates the injury will need 10-12 days to heal.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball