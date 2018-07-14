Dodgers send pitcher Buehler back to minors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have sent prized pitching prospect Walker Buehler back to the minors.

The 23-year-old right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, hours after allowing two runs on a pair of solo homers and six hits in a no-decision against the Angels. He struck out five and walked one in five innings of his 10th start.

Manager Dave Roberts said Buehler would likely throw a simulated game next week in Oklahoma City.

Buehler is 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA with the Dodgers this season. He's limited the opposition to a .228 average while striking out 59 and walking 13 in 11 games.

The Dodgers are closely monitoring Buehler's workload, although they have not announced a limit for him.

He tossed just five innings in 2016 after Tommy John surgery. Last year, he pitched 98 innings. He's worked 73 1-3 innings so far this season.

Buehler has racked up travel miles this season, having been optioned to Oklahoma City twice previously and to Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. He's also been on the disabled list with a microfracture to his rib.

The Dodgers activated left-hander Zac Rosscup, who was claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies earlier in the week.

