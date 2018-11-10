Donley kicks winner, Warner's 3 picks lift Drake past Marist

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Danny Donley kicked a 24-yard game-winning field goal with two minutes remaining and Will Warner's third interception of the day sealed Drake's 13-10 win over Marist on Saturday.

Donley's winning kick was set up by Warner's second pick of the day, intercepting Marist's Austin Day at the 40 and returning it to the 12.

Marist (5-5, 5-2 Pioneer League) began a final drive with 1:51 remaining, but Day was sacked for a loss of 13 and a play later was intercepted by Warner, allowing Drake (5-3, 4-2) to run out the clock.

Defense was rugged, neither team reaching 300 yards of offense. Drake was held to 47 yards rushing, Marist to minus-9. Each team had six sacks.

Grant Kraemer passed for 199 yards for Drake with a touchdown pass to Steven Doran. Doran led with 71 yards on five catches.

Day passed for 290 yards and a touchdown to Juston Christian. Christian had four catches for 113 yards.