Drummond has 31 and 15 as surging Pistons top Timberwolves

Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Detroit.

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 31 points and 15 rebounds as the surging Detroit Pistons beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-114 on Wednesday night.

Drummond posted his 16th straight double-double — the second-longest streak in franchise history. He set the record with 18 last season.

Luke Kennard added 21 points for the Pistons (32-31), who moved above .500 for the first time since they got to 15-14 by beating the Timberwolves in overtime on Dec. 19. Detroit has won 10 of 12, including six straight at home.

Minnesota (30-35) has lost four of five. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points before fouling out.

The Timberwolves led by 16 until Drummond banked in a 29-foot 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter. The Pistons continued to rally in the second, taking a 57-55 lead before Minnesota ended the half on a 9-3 run.

The Timberwolves shot 58.1 percent in the half, including 60 percent on 3s, but Detroit kept the game close with a 16-0 edge in points off turnovers.

Detroit led 90-88 going into the fourth quarter and started the period with a 3 by Kennard. Langston Galloway added a four-point play on the next possession to make it a nine-point lead, and Glenn Robinson III's dunk put the Pistons up 99-88.

Taj Gibson was ejected with 10:07 to go after an elbow to Drummond's throat while the two fought for a rebound. The players had to be separated after the play, which resulted in a seven-point possession and a 16-point lead for Detroit.

In all, the Pistons outscored Minnesota 101-60 during a stretch that started with Drummond's first-quarter buzzer-beater and ended in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Minnesota has lost eight straight games to Detroit, with their last victory coming at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Feb. 8, 2015. ... Minnesota allowed 24 points off turnovers and scored only two.

Pistons: Drummond's 3-pointer was the 10th of his NBA career. Five have come this season. . Zaza Pachulia missed the game with a sore Achilles tendon.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Play at Washington on Saturday.

Pistons: Play at Chicago on Friday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports