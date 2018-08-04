Ducks sign G John Gibson to 8-year, $51.2 million extension

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Goalie John Gibson has agreed to an eight-year, $51.2 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks.

The team announced the deal Saturday. Gibson is signed through the 2026-27 season.

After breaking into the NHL in 2014, Gibson has been a steady starter for the Ducks for the past three years. He set career highs last season with 31 victories and a .926 save percentage while playing in 60 games.

The 25-year-old Gibson also has appeared in 26 playoff games over four postseason campaigns with the Ducks.

Gibson has the highest career save percentage among any goalie to appear in at least 150 NHL games since 1955-56. His .923 career save percentage narrowly tops Ken Dryden (.922), Dominik Hasek (.922) and Tuukka Rask (.922).

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey