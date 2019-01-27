Duncan brothers lead Vermont past Stony Brook, 73-52

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — The three Duncan brothers started for the second straight game, combining for 47 points as Vermont cruised to a 73-52 win over Stony Brook in a first-place, America East Conference showdown on Saturday night.

Stony Brook came into the contest as the lone remaining unbeaten team in league play while the Catamounts were coming off a loss to UMBC. Vermont (16-5, 6-1) now holds a half-game lead over the Seawolves (17-4, 5-1).

Robin Duncan started his second game in place of injured leading scorer Anthony Lamb, joining his brothers Ernie and Everett in the lineup. The Duncans are the second trio of brothers to start the same game in Division I history. Larry, Keith and Reggie Herron started for Villanova against Colgate on February 26, 1977.

Ernie Duncan led the Catamounts with 25 points. Everett Duncan added 20 while Robin contributed two points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Andrew Garcia scored 14 points off the bench for Stony Brook.