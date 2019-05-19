https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Dynamo-rally-with-consecutive-goals-to-beat-DC-13856852.php
Dynamo rally with consecutive goals to beat DC United 2-1
HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodríguez and Tommy McNamara scored a minute apart in the middle of the second half to rally the Houston Dynamo past D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night.
Rodríguez tied it at 1-all for the Dynamo (7-2-2) in the 67th minute, cutting inside from the left side of the penalty area and sending home a right-footed shot into the right corner.
McNamara put Houston ahead in the 68th with a strong run up the right side to score from close range on Adam Lundkvist's cross.
D.C. United (7-4-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute on a counterattack that Wayne Rooney finished with the inside of his left foot.
United's Paul Arriola was sent off in the 85th minute for stepping on Lundkvist.
