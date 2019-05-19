Dynamo rally with consecutive goals to beat DC United 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodríguez and Tommy McNamara scored a minute apart in the middle of the second half to rally the Houston Dynamo past D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Rodríguez tied it at 1-all for the Dynamo (7-2-2) in the 67th minute, cutting inside from the left side of the penalty area and sending home a right-footed shot into the right corner.

McNamara put Houston ahead in the 68th with a strong run up the right side to score from close range on Adam Lundkvist's cross.

D.C. United (7-4-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute on a counterattack that Wayne Rooney finished with the inside of his left foot.

United's Paul Arriola was sent off in the 85th minute for stepping on Lundkvist.