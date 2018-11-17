E. Washington beats Portland St., clinches playoff berth

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw a career-high five touchdown passes and ran for another score as Eastern Washington beat Portland State 74-23 on Friday night to clinch the 13th playoff berth in program history and at least a share of its 10th Big Sky Conference title.

Barriere, who has started the last six games after Gage Gubrud — a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award — sustained a foot injury against Montana State on Sept. 29, scored on a 66-yard run on the third play from scrimmage and EWU never trailed. The sophomore hit Sam McPherson for a 9-yard touchdown that made it 27-14 at halftime. The Eagles scored 47 second-half points — including a 68-yard touchdown catch-and-run and a 57-yard punt return for a TD by Nsimba Webster.

McPherson finished with six carries for 133 yards and 39 yards receiving on three receptions. Barriere was 15-of-27 passing for 216 yards with one interception and added 99 yards rushing on six carries.

EWU (9-2, 7-1) had 378 yards rushing and finished with 624 total yards, its fifth game with at least 600 yards this season.

Emmanuel Daigbe four receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns for Portland State (4-7, 3-5).